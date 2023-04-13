SC Lottery
1 arrested, 3 teens detained after Bluffton traffic stop

By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department says a 22-year-old Ridgeland man was arrested and three teenagers were detained after officers found multiple guns and illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

Tyshawn Smith was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana jail records show.

Three teenagers, a 15-year-old from Bluffton, a 15-year-old from Florida and a 17-year-old from Okatie were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and later released to their parents.

Officers say an employee at the Wendy’s on Evan Way reported a customer had flashed a gun at her at the drive-through Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was followed by a Bluffton police officer who conducted a felony traffic stop on Buckwalter Parkway.

“A felony traffic stop is when a suspect vehicle is stopped and patrol units are positioned to protect the officers as each suspect is called out one by one,” Bluffton Police Chief Joe Babkiewicz said. “Once we knew the occupants of this vehicle were armed, we stopped traffic both ways to protect the drivers on the road and provide a more controlled environment to detain these suspects.”

Officers say they discovered multiple guns and drugs during a search of the vehicle.

Smith was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

