$900K coming to Charleston Co. to expand opioid treatment, prevention programs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is receiving $900,000 from a national opioid settlement to use towards expanding treatment and prevention programs.

The money comes from a larger, $26 billion national settlement that will see more than $360 million head to the Palmetto State.

The funding in Charleston County will go towards a variety of programs that will help the county meet the needs of residents like expanding access to Narcan for the uninsured or those whose insurance doesn’t cover the drug.

Funding will also go towards more training for first responders and support groups and increase access to care at the Charleston Center by allowing them to expand services and staffing.

Charleston Center Director Dr. Chanda Funcell said the county has seen a significant increase in accidental overdoses.

“Over the last few years, Charleston County has seen a significant increase in accidental overdose deaths,” Funcell said. “This settlement funding will help Charleston County better fight this crisis and bring more awareness about key programs and resources designed to help individuals and families battling addiction.”

Portions of the funding will also go towards continuing the education of caregivers by allowing attendance at national conferences and access to the latest best practices.

County officials say some of the funding will be used to create a dashboard to help identify community needs.

