SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

$900K coming to Charleston Co. to expand opioid treatment, prevention programs

Charleston County is receiving $900,000 from a national opioid settlement to use towards expanding treatment and prevention programs.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is receiving $900,000 from a national opioid settlement to use towards expanding treatment and prevention programs.

The money comes from a larger, $26 billion national settlement that will see more than $360 million head to the Palmetto State.

The funding in Charleston County will go towards a variety of programs that will help the county meet the needs of residents like expanding access to Narcan for the uninsured or those whose insurance doesn’t cover the drug.

Funding will also go towards more training for first responders and support groups and increase access to care at the Charleston Center by allowing them to expand services and staffing.

Charleston Center Director Dr. Chanda Funcell said the county has seen a significant increase in accidental overdoses.

“Over the last few years, Charleston County has seen a significant increase in accidental overdose deaths,” Funcell said. “This settlement funding will help Charleston County better fight this crisis and bring more awareness about key programs and resources designed to help individuals and families battling addiction.”

Portions of the funding will also go towards continuing the education of caregivers by allowing attendance at national conferences and access to the latest best practices.

County officials say some of the funding will be used to create a dashboard to help identify community needs.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession...
Woman charged in fatal shooting near West Ashley grocery store
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m.,...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they determined a driver who...
Deputies: Man shot before crashing into Berkeley Co. apartment
Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of...
‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years

Latest News

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced it will be getting nearly $300,000 from the...
Mt. Pleasant Police awarded opioid response grant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police awarded opioid response grant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. to get $900K to expand opioid treatment, prevention programs
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years