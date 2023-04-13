Back to the drawing board: Sumar Street plans not finalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The company developing plans for the redevelopment of Sumar Street in West Ashley is heading back to the drawing board.

Charleston City Council voted on Tuesday night for Landmark Enterprises to create additional plans to consider after some council members had concerns about the current plan in place.

The redevelopment plan that city council and Landmark Enterprises have been working on for the last few years has a lot to offer to Sumar Street, according to one councilmember.

To make it all happen, an underground parking garage is needed, and some city council members are concerned it’ll cost too much money.

The new plan will not include a parking garage.

Ross Appel, who represents District 11, says an above-ground parking garage has been off the table due to community input, so Landmark will have to create a plan with surface level parking.

Appel believes that will result in the project being scaled down due to lack of space.

He says he’s convinced that when residents see the two plans side-by-side, they are going to want the more dynamic option.

The councilmember knows it will be the more costly pick, but it’s a project that he says is needed and deserved.

“This needs to be a signature, premiere, wonderful element of the City of Charleston,” Appel says. “The status quo is unacceptable, and whether we go in one direction or the other, the status quo is unacceptable, and we will have to get something going here shortly.”

The 60-day extension will come to a head on June 21.

Currently a community meeting to discuss has not been planned, but the public is always welcome to attend city council meetings.

Appel says they need to hear from residents about what they want to see done.

