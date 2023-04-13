SC Lottery
Beaufort Co. libraries hosting free Narcan training

The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department will be offering free Narcan and Narcan training next week.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department will be offering free Narcan and Narcan training next week.

The five-minute training will be available at four library locations:

  • Beaufort
  • Bluffton
  • St. Helena
  • Hilton Head

The sessions will take place on April 20 from 3 to 7 p.m.

The training is to help you understand the signs someone shows when they are experiencing an overdose, and what you can do to help save them.

No appointment is required, and everyone who attends the training will receive free supplies of Narcan.

