Beaufort Co. libraries hosting free Narcan training

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department will be offering free Narcan and Narcan training next week.

The five-minute training will be available at four library locations:

Beaufort

Bluffton

St. Helena

Hilton Head

The sessions will take place on April 20 from 3 to 7 p.m.

The training is to help you understand the signs someone shows when they are experiencing an overdose, and what you can do to help save them.

No appointment is required, and everyone who attends the training will receive free supplies of Narcan.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.