Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear, and a Crooked Kentucky Cop

Documentary exposes the true story behind the legendary bear who is now a silver-screen star
Blow, The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop features first-hand accounts from those behind the intriguing case.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - In the Hollywood comedy-thriller, an American black bear goes on a wild killing spree after snorting millions of dollars worth of Cocaine.

But the real story is crazier than fiction.

Blow, The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop features first-hand accounts from those behind the intriguing case of a drug-smuggling cop and the bear who ate his cocaine.

Andrew Thornton’s drug operation was one of the largest Kentucky and Tennessee had ever seen.  Thornton would perish while attempting to parachute carrying African gold coins, weapons, thousands in cash and 75 pounds of cocaine. From the CIA to secret parties, Thornton is described as the James Bond of Kentucky by those who knew him.

The documentary uncovers the true story behind the drug-sniffing bear and its rise to stardom. The film dissects the myths surrounding the ultimate party animal. Did Country Music legend Waylon Jennings buy the taxidermied bear? How much cocaine did it eat? And is the actual drug-eating bear now on display in a Kentucky store?

Blow, The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop is produced by WAVE Originals, NBC, Louisville.

