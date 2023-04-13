SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Celine Dion releases new song amid health battle with rare disorder

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.
In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.(Celine Dion / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celine Dion has debuted a new song, which comes just months after announcing she has a rare neurological disorder that affects her singing.

A post on the singer’s Instagram account shared the news that her new single “Love Again” is now out.

It’s the title track to the upcoming film of the same name.

The post featured a lyric video with scenes from the movie, in which Dion makes her film acting debut.

The caption read, “Mark your calendars. On May 5, the movie hits theaters… and on May 12, the full album, featuring five new Celine songs will be available.”

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome. She said the disorder was causing spasms that made it difficult to walk and hard to use her vocal cords to sing the way she used to.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession...
Woman charged in fatal shooting near West Ashley grocery store
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m.,...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of...
‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Councilman Pryor joins race for North Charleston mayor
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia
Study: Americans are saving less for retirement
Study: Americans are saving less for retirement
A California father was buried in snow and killed in a freak accident.
California man buried in snow and killed in freak accident
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban, DeSantis supports