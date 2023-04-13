Charleston Co. Councilman Pryor joins race for North Charleston mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor will join the race to become the next mayor of North Charleston.

Pryor’s announcement makes five candidates in the race to fill the seat of retiring Mayor Keith Summey.

Pryor currently represents Charleston County District 5 and has been on the council since 2004.

Pryor joins Business Owner John Singletary, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, North Charleston City Council Member Rhonda Jerome and Brandon Tollinger.

Charleston County named its social services building after Pryor. The building houses a variety of different services including the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, Tri-County Crisis Stabilization Center, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control administration and clinics, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, and South Carolina Connections Medicaid.

A new face as mayor of North Charleston will come after Summey served 29 years at the helm of the city and watched the city grow to the third-most populated in the state.

