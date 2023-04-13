SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Hope Lodge launches campaign for renovations

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has already pledged $2 million but will only fund it...
The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has already pledged $2 million but will only fund it if a match is raised from the rest of the community.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Hope Lodge kicked off their $4 million campaign Thursday to raise money for renovations.

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has already pledged $2 million but will only fund it if a match is raised from the rest of the community.

The Charleston Hope Lodge is known as a home away from home for many cancer patients and their caregivers. It is also the first hospitality house in the country and their senior manager, Kelsey Ray, says it’s rooted in Charleston’s history.

They partner with MUSC, Hollings Cancer Center, Trident Medical Center and Roper St. Francis so that cancer patients that live more than 40 miles away can be closer to their treatments. With this $4 million, she says the lodge plans to do outdoor refreshments, landscaping and full kitchen and bathroom renovations.

“It’s much needed,” Ray says. “Our last renovation was in 2008 and so, a lot of this lodge gets used. We see 350 guests per year come in and out of our doors. So, it gets used very often and we just want to make sure it gets refreshed and updated so that they can use it and enjoy it as they should.”

Ray says this campaign event lasts through the end of 2023.

For details on how to donate visit The American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession...
Woman charged in fatal shooting near West Ashley grocery store
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m.,...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of...
‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years

Latest News

Deputies responded to Paradise Lane in the Grays Hill area.
Deputies: 1 hurt in Beaufort Co. shooting
Police say they are responding to a crash on the eastbound side of the bridge.
Crews clear crash on Don Holt Bridge
Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor will join the race to become the next mayor of North...
Charleston Co. Councilman Pryor joins race for North Charleston mayor
Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm