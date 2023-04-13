Charleston Hope Lodge launches campaign for renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Hope Lodge kicked off their $4 million campaign Thursday to raise money for renovations.

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has already pledged $2 million but will only fund it if a match is raised from the rest of the community.

The Charleston Hope Lodge is known as a home away from home for many cancer patients and their caregivers. It is also the first hospitality house in the country and their senior manager, Kelsey Ray, says it’s rooted in Charleston’s history.

They partner with MUSC, Hollings Cancer Center, Trident Medical Center and Roper St. Francis so that cancer patients that live more than 40 miles away can be closer to their treatments. With this $4 million, she says the lodge plans to do outdoor refreshments, landscaping and full kitchen and bathroom renovations.

“It’s much needed,” Ray says. “Our last renovation was in 2008 and so, a lot of this lodge gets used. We see 350 guests per year come in and out of our doors. So, it gets used very often and we just want to make sure it gets refreshed and updated so that they can use it and enjoy it as they should.”

Ray says this campaign event lasts through the end of 2023.

For details on how to donate visit The American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.