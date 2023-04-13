Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old man killed in a North Charleston shooting.

Tyrell Brown died at the hospital at 4:29 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot, Jacobs said. He was transported by EMS and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jacobs said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.