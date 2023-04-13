SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting

Police say a man died in a North Charleston shooting Wednesday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old man killed in a North Charleston shooting.

Tyrell Brown died at the hospital at 4:29 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot, Jacobs said. He was transported by EMS and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jacobs said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

