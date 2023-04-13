Deputies: 1 hurt in Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left a man hurt.

Deputies responded to Paradise Lane in the Grays Hill area.

At the scene, they found a man who was hurt by gunfire. The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone has been arrested.

People in the area can expect an increased law enforcement presence as emergency responders investigate.

