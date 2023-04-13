SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: 1 hurt in Beaufort Co. shooting

Deputies responded to Paradise Lane in the Grays Hill area.
Deputies responded to Paradise Lane in the Grays Hill area.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that left a man hurt.

Deputies responded to Paradise Lane in the Grays Hill area.

At the scene, they found a man who was hurt by gunfire. The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone has been arrested.

People in the area can expect an increased law enforcement presence as emergency responders investigate.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession...
Woman charged in fatal shooting near West Ashley grocery store
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m.,...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of...
‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years

Latest News

Police say they are responding to a crash on the eastbound side of the bridge.
Crews clear crash on Don Holt Bridge
Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor will join the race to become the next mayor of North...
Charleston Co. Councilman Pryor joins race for North Charleston mayor
Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
Jessica-Ann Dupree said her two miniature pigs- Alfie and Petunia- were like family to her.
$5,000 reward offered in shooting of two pet pigs