Family finds lack of ‘one stop shop’ Autism resources in Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people move to the Lowcountry every day, but for one new family the move came with some uncertainty.

The Karameros family wanted to leave New York City and always had the dream of moving to Charleston, but finding resources for their 12-year-old Autistic son, Jack, in the Lowcountry was difficult.

Jack is nonverbal and the Karameros family did not want him to just have help inside the classroom but were looking for a “one stop shop” where Jack could find all of his resources in one place.

“Jack isn’t just also learning ABCs, it’s learning how to dress himself, how to comb his hair, life skills that other places just don’t have the resources to do,” Jack’s mother, Jayna Karameros, says.

Many families who have children with autism have to go to multiple different therapists to find the correct resources, sometimes creating a stressful experience for both the child and family.

“We didn’t even know where to start, and we knew that we kind of have to pick and kind of paste together speech services from one place to another,” Jayna says.

But that is when the Karameros family found the Beautiful Gate Center in North Charleston.

“I was like, ‘why, why hasn’t this been here before? And why can’t we be part of this?’” Jayna says. “I just can’t believe it took so long for Charleston to have something like this.”

Opening last July, the center offers a full-day program for children with autism that may need a little extra help, including applied behavioral analysis, and speech and occupational therapy.

Angela and David Muirhead started Beautiful Gate when they could not find resources for their son with autism, focusing on adaptive life skills and functional communication. They say it is a challenging position for a parent to be in to find the best care possible.

“You can access therapies in your home, in the community, through the schools, through the hospitals, but where do you get the best collaborative care?” Angela Muirhead says. “From my experience, the best way my son learns and thrives is when he’s in an environment surrounded by multiple disciplines, all working collaboratively together for his interests, rather than putting it in an ‘ala carte’ fashion.”

The Autism Society of South Carolina Executive Director Shawn Keith says finding a ‘one stop shop’ is difficult for a number of reasons.

“It’s not an equal playing field right now,” Keith says. “If I’m a parent, and I’ve got the resources for private pay, therapies and all this that I can provide for my child, that child would get more of those therapies compared to a child in a poverty stricken or lower to middle class household.”

April marks Autism Awareness Month, shedding a light on the developmental disability that impacts 1 in 36 children, according to the CDC.

“Children have missed so many windows, years of time to be able to develop those skills. We want to focus on those skills earlier in life, and it will produce a long-term economic benefit for the state because if these children do not need a personal care aide in the home, the state will not need to provide that resource long into their elderly years,” Muirhead says.

The goal for the Karameros family, Beautiful Gate Center and Autism Society of South Carolina is to provide more “one stop shops” that are accessible to all.

“We can be at the ground floor of something that could grow,” Jack’s dad, Jason Karameros, says. “The main thing when you have a child that has special needs is you don’t think about just a few years from now, you think about when they’re 45 or 50, when you’re not going to probably be here and what’s going to happen for them.”

