SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Family wants answers after man eaten alive by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

An attorney says a man in jail for three months was found dead in a jail cell after being eaten alive by bed bugs and insects. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Zac Summers, Natasha Pollard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A family attorney in Georgia says a man died at a county jail after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.

According to attorney Michael D. Harper, LaShawn Thompson was at the Fulton County Jail for three months before he was found dead in a jail cell.

“What Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal,” Harper said. “He did not deserve this.”

Thompson was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Atlanta in June 2022. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and placed in the psychiatric wing after officials determined he had mental issues.

Thompson’s family said they obtained records that stated detention officers and medical staff noticed his health deteriorating but did nothing to administer aid to him or help him.

“They literally watched his health decline until he died,” the family said in a statement.

A detention officer reportedly refused to administer CPR because she “freaked out” when finding Thompson’s body found bitten by bugs and insects.

“Someone has to be held accountable for his death. The Fulton County Jail must be closed and replaced,” Harper said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond for comment regarding the situation.

Thompson’s family and Harper are scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash
Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession...
Woman charged in fatal shooting near West Ashley grocery store
The Isle of Palms Police Department says only five people were injured in a shooting on the...
5 victims in Isle of Palms shooting, police say; 28-year-old still hospitalized
Federal Courthouse
3 people injured following floor collapsing at federal courthouse
Dell McMichael, 36, of North, is facing several charges after an incident on April 6.
North man arrested on weapon, drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

In a video released Wednesday morning, Scott announced he was forming an exploratory committee.
Republican Senator Tim Scott launches 2024 exploratory bid
Over one hundred residents gathered to hear where the proposed plans stand for a new recreation...
Residents express concerns over proposed athletic facility in Summerville
Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.
Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries
With only a few months until it is planned to open in the fall, the Carolyn Lewis Elementary...
Construction confusion inspires potential Goose Creek ordinance
It's Waggin' Wednesday, and today our fluffy friends are from the Saint Frances Animal Shelter.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cloud and Dallas