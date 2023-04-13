FIRST ALERT: Police working crash on Don Holt Bridge
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking people to avoid part of the Don Holt Bridge.
Police say they are responding to a crash on the eastbound side of the bridge.
They say all lanes of the eastbound side are currently closed.
“Please avoid the area,” the department stated in a tweet.
Traffic alert! NCPD is working an accident on the Don Holt Bridge heading eastbound Please avoid the area. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/CfkecRGKrI— North Charleston Police (@NCPD) April 13, 2023
