FIRST ALERT: Police working crash on Don Holt Bridge

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking people to avoid part of the Don Holt Bridge.

Police say they are responding to a crash on the eastbound side of the bridge.

They say all lanes of the eastbound side are currently closed.

“Please avoid the area,” the department stated in a tweet.

