FIRST ALERT: Police working crash on Don Holt Bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking people to avoid part of the Don Holt Bridge.

Police say they are responding to a crash on the eastbound side of the bridge.

They say all lanes of the eastbound side are currently closed.

“Please avoid the area,” the department stated in a tweet.

