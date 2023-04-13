SC Lottery
Low pressure to bring showers and storms to the area!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will bring unsetteled weather to the Lowcountry later this evening through Friday. Ahead of the system, we will start out with a mix of sun and clouds this morning. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Later this evening, moisture will increase in the form of clouds and eventually showers as a Gulf Coast storm moves closer. This area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will track across the Southeast on Friday, increasing the cloud cover and the chance of rain and storms. A few showers may arrive by late Thursday, but the better rain chance will pass through the area on Friday. Drier weather is expected this weekend with highs in the lower to mid 80s. We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday. There’s a slight chance of a shower or storm Sunday afternoon ad evening as a cold front moves across the area. Next week will start off in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday with a sunny sky.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Few PM Showers. High 78, Low 63.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 65.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 84, Low 58.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74, Low 52.

