Mt. Pleasant Police awarded opioid response grant

The agency will get nearly $300,000.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced it will be getting nearly $300,000 from the State Opioid Response Grant.

The department says it has created a five-year plan which will fund a peer support employee for WakeUp Carolina, an addiction recovery center and partner of the department.

The grant will allow for the purchase of Narcan to distribute to the community and help with the “Links 2 Resources” kits.

Those kits include items to combat overdoses.

The agency says WakeUp Carolina will then conduct follow-up visits to provide additional resources and training.

This year the department says it had eight overdose incidents, three of which were fatal.

