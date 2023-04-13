SC Lottery
MUSC cited, penalized after facilities member’s electrocution

Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, was working in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on July 8, 2022.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly released documents show the Medical University of South Carolina was fined after an investigation into a facilities member’s electrocution.

Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, was working in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on July 8, 2022.

Wiggins and his coworker were trying to troubleshoot heat damage to the insulation inside an electrical panel, according to an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

They were having trouble finding the box and asked a manager to come in and help. By the time the manager arrived, they found the box and used a tool to measure the amperage, or the strength of an electric current, inside the panel.

Because the box opened to the left, the coworker and the manager could not fully see what Wiggins was doing, the OSHA report states.

Wiggins stood up, and the manager and coworker asked him how he was doing. After responding, Wiggins began to fall; the manager and coworker stopped his head from hitting the floor and called emergency services.

Wiggins died at approximately 9:49 a.m. as a result of electrocution.

After an investigation, OSHA announces three violations issued to MUSC all related to PPE or personal protective equipment. The citations were categorized as “serious.”

The medical center was fined a total of $3,000, according to the documents.

MUSC has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The inspection has not been officially closed. OSHA’s website states that the current information may change, as violations may be added or deleted.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

