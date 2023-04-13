SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m.,...
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man died in a North Charleston shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot, Jacobs said. He was transported by EMS and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jacobs said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the man’s name.

