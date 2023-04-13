Officials assessing broadband needs; planning for millions in expansion projects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is anticipating at least $100 million in federal money for statewide broadband expansion by the end of the year and millions for digital equity work like literacy classes.

Before officials have access to distribute the money, they need to present a clear plan on where and how they are spending it to the federal government.

The five-year plan will lay out areas with the greatest needs, and what those needs are.

The office of Regulatory Staff is collecting information through the summer of 2023 and will submit the plan by August of 2023.

Thursday, people of Charleston County near McClellanville and Awendaw attended a meeting where they talked about their community specifically.

Dr. Delores Decosta was one of the first people on her street in Awendaw to get home internet.

“So several of the neighbors started asking me questions. How do you like the service? And I said, Well, it’s wonderful. You want to see how fast it is? And folks would come into the house and we turn on the TV or turn on my laptop and start doing things,” Decosta says.

Since then, Decosta has seen many of her neighbors subscribe to the service, but some still don’t have the opportunity of lines near them.

“They’re just waiting,” Decosta says.

Now, as the director of SC Commission for Minority Affairs and advocate her hometown, she is making sure people fill out the state survey about access.

South Carolina has federal dollars they are investing in broadband expansions, upgrades, cost reduction grants and education. But they need to know where to direct their efforts.

Cedric Keitt is the director for Broadband Telecommunications at the Office of Regulatory Staff. He says these listening sessions are the best way to get in touch with the people in need and get the word out about the survey.

“Once we’re able to gather that information, then we can take it back and write it into our five-year plan. And the idea is to make sure that for the state of South Carolina, we figure out what the most area of need is,” Keitt says.

Deputy Director of Charleston County Public Library, Natalie Hauff, attended the meeting with some staff from the McClellanville branch. They say library workers who see people come in for free service, say the needs really do vary town to town.

“Some communities may not have the infrastructure in place. So the internet service providers have not laid that fiber down. So they come to the library to use it. Some of them do have the internet structure in place, but it’s either too slow or they can’t afford to get it,” Hauff says.

Whether your community needs help paying for laying lines or digital literacy classes, this is the time to let state officials know. The attendees at Charleston County’s meeting suggested focusing on churches as places in need of connections.

People described churches as trusted community hubs that would benefit from reliable and affordable internet.

“So that way you can take advantage of the jobs. Take advantage of your kids having schoolwork done. Take advantage of working from home, or owning your own business, whatever it may be,” Keitt says.

He says that in addition to paying for expansion creating access, money is also dedicated to affordability grants with the goal of giving access to anybody who wants it.

“So if you have or you never had internet, now you’re going to have a chance to apply under the Affordable Connectivity Program. The idea is they have a $30 subsidy that can be added to their plan, and for a lot of them that plan is only $30. So now you may be getting internet service for free or at a reduced rate to where anybody can afford it,” Keitt explains.

Library workers say they advocate for home access and people to fill out the survey because they will always be a resource, but want people to be independently connected.

“We’re here to provide that service, but we want to help them get that access so that they don’t have to rely on us. We want to be there to provide it if they need us, but we want to help them make that connection,” Hauff says.

Take the better internet survey in English and Spanish here.

Those without internet access at home can expect to see paper surveys at local libraries and town halls in the next few weeks.

