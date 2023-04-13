Police searching for missing 71-year-old man
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Summerville are searching for a 71-year-old man last seen Wednesday.
Drayton Williams was last seen leaving Summerville Medical Center on foot Wednesday morning, officers said.
Williams is described as 6-foot, 4 inches tall, 173 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact the Summerville Police Department.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.