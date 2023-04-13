Police searching for missing 71-year-old man

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Summerville are searching for a 71-year-old man last seen Wednesday.

Drayton Williams was last seen leaving Summerville Medical Center on foot Wednesday morning, officers said.

Williams is described as 6-foot, 4 inches tall, 173 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Summerville Police Department.

