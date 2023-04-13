SC Lottery
Police searching for missing Goose Creek man

Police say Fred L. Branton was last seen by his sister on Monday at approximately 9 a.m.
Police say Fred L. Branton was last seen by his sister on Monday at approximately 9 a.m.(Goose Creek Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a man who was last seen on Monday.

Police say Fred L. Branton was last seen by his sister on Monday at approximately 9 a.m. He was wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, shorts and gray shoes.

Authorities say Branton has a history of dementia, heart attacks and strokes. Police say Branton has a “profound limp” due to a left knee replacement.

If you have any information on where Branton might be, you’re asked to call the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200, Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111 or Investigator Loponte at 843-863-5200 ext. 2334.

