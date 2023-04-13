Police searching for missing N. Charleston teen
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Akiya Washington was last seen on Friday leaving her home on Iris Street.
She was wearing a maroon Nickelodeon shirt, blue pants, white socks and pink/black flip-flops.
Police describe her as 5′3,” weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police also say she has a scar on the left side of her face.
If you see her, police say to call Detective Tiffani Crider at 843-708-5840 or 843-740-2526.
