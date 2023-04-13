Report: 19-year-old drives stolen car while out on bond for driving a stolen car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man led officers on a chase through downtown in a stolen car while being out on bond for driving a stolen car.

Gikwan Young, 19, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving goods stolen less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than one gram of cocaine, according to jail records.

Officers attempted to pull Young over for driving in an unsafe and reckless manner in the area of Hanover and Line Streets on Wednesday, according to a report.

The report states Young led officers on a high-speed chase, hit a parked car and fled on foot. After detaining Young, officers further investigated and found the car he was driving was reported stolen through both Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police.

Young claimed he got the car Wednesday afternoon and was told it was a rental.

He also told officers he was just released from jail the day before, Tuesday, for driving a stolen car. Jail records state Young posted bond for $62,125 after being arrested by the North Charleston Police Department on several charges, including receiving stolen goods in March.

Officers also found Xanax in Young’s jacket and cocaine in the stolen car, which led to the drug charges, according to the report.

Young was being held at the Charleston County Jail on an $82,609 bond.

