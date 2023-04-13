SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: 19-year-old drives stolen car while out on bond for driving a stolen car

Gikwan Young, 19, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving goods stolen less...
Gikwan Young, 19, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving goods stolen less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than one gram of cocaine.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man led officers on a chase through downtown in a stolen car while being out on bond for driving a stolen car.

Gikwan Young, 19, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, receiving goods stolen less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than one gram of cocaine, according to jail records.

Officers attempted to pull Young over for driving in an unsafe and reckless manner in the area of Hanover and Line Streets on Wednesday, according to a report.

The report states Young led officers on a high-speed chase, hit a parked car and fled on foot. After detaining Young, officers further investigated and found the car he was driving was reported stolen through both Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police.

Young claimed he got the car Wednesday afternoon and was told it was a rental.

He also told officers he was just released from jail the day before, Tuesday, for driving a stolen car. Jail records state Young posted bond for $62,125 after being arrested by the North Charleston Police Department on several charges, including receiving stolen goods in March.

Officers also found Xanax in Young’s jacket and cocaine in the stolen car, which led to the drug charges, according to the report.

Young was being held at the Charleston County Jail on an $82,609 bond.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession...
Woman charged in fatal shooting near West Ashley grocery store
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m.,...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of...
‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash

Latest News

Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor will join the race to become the next mayor of North...
Charleston Co. Councilman Pryor joins race for North Charleston mayor
Thursday, people of Charleston County near McClellanville and Awendaw attended a meeting where...
Officials assessing broadband needs; planning for millions in expansion projects
Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, was working in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on July 8, 2022.
MUSC cited, penalized after facilities member’s electrocution
Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Red Roof Inn on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.
Report: Youth shot in Mount Pleasant hotel