Report: Men accused of using drone to smuggle drugs into correctional facility

By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Berkeley County men are facing charges after officials say they attempted to bring contraband to inmates in Lee County.

Christopher Meredith, 44, and John Carrington, 31, are charged with distribution of methamphetamines, criminal conspiracy and providing contraband to a prisoner.

Authorities found Meredith and Carrington on a road near the Lee Correctional Institution with four pounds of tobacco connected to a drone on Wednesday, according to a report from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to the report, authorities searched the men’s hotel room and found rock-like substances wrapped in a dollar bill inside of a cigarette box. They also found rock-like substances wrapped in plastic on the bed, the report states. Officers confiscated a total of 1.8 grams of substance that tested positive for meth, the report states.

The department of corrections says Meredith is a former inmate who has previously served time on drug charges.

