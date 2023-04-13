SC Lottery
Report: Youth shot in Mount Pleasant hotel

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges after the Wednesday shooting of another juvenile at a hotel.

Police responded at 4:49 p.m. to the Red Roof Inn on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.

A hotel employee directed the officers to the room. From there, the officers saw multiple people standing right outside of the room with their hands raised, according to an incident report.

On the inside, there were four people in the room, including the victim who was lying on the bed, the report states. An officer noticed a pool of blood forming around the victim’s jeans near the groin area.

Because the officer was concerned about the youth’s life, the officer helped add pressure on the wound until paramedics arrived.

The youth was then taken to the hospital.

Another youth, whose name was not released, was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and discharging of a firearm within the city limits, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

