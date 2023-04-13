Reports: Walterboro man stabbed by samurai sword

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A Walterboro man was taken to the hospital after police say he was stabbed with a samurai-style sword on Wednesday.

Waterboro Police responded at 10:36 p.m. to the 300 block of Chaplin Street.

Crews with the Colleton County Fire-Rescue say the victim of the sword attack was bleeding “profusely” from a head wound.

“Firefighter-Paramedics treated the man for several deep lacerations to the head which required multiple dressings,” the fire-rescue says, in a post on their website.

The man was taken to the hospital. Walterboro Police spokesperson Tavara Edwards says the victim’s condition is not known.

Edwards also says no arrests have been made yet. However, in an incident report, officers reported that a suspect has been identified and warrants will be issued.

