SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Reports: Walterboro man stabbed by samurai sword

Waterboro Police responded at 10:36 p.m. to the 300 block of Chaplin Street.
Waterboro Police responded at 10:36 p.m. to the 300 block of Chaplin Street.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A Walterboro man was taken to the hospital after police say he was stabbed with a samurai-style sword on Wednesday.

Waterboro Police responded at 10:36 p.m. to the 300 block of Chaplin Street.

Crews with the Colleton County Fire-Rescue say the victim of the sword attack was bleeding “profusely” from a head wound.

“Firefighter-Paramedics treated the man for several deep lacerations to the head which required multiple dressings,” the fire-rescue says, in a post on their website.

The man was taken to the hospital. Walterboro Police spokesperson Tavara Edwards says the victim’s condition is not known.

Edwards also says no arrests have been made yet. However, in an incident report, officers reported that a suspect has been identified and warrants will be issued.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ticara Bolden is charged with murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession...
Woman charged in fatal shooting near West Ashley grocery store
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m.,...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of...
‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the man and woman who...
Coroner IDs father, daughter killed in N. Charleston crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Councilman Pryor joins race for North Charleston mayor
Akiya Washington was last seen on Friday leaving her home on Iris Street.
Police searching for missing N. Charleston teen
Police say he was found safe.
Police: Missing 71-year-old man found
Christopher Meredith, 44, and John Carrington, 31, are charged with distribution of...
Report: Men accused of using drone to smuggle drugs into correctional facility