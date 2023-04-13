SC Lottery
Researchers predict the 2023 hurricane season

As of now, CSU is predicting 13 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season.
As of now, CSU is predicting 13 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season.(WCTV)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As hurricane season inches closer, researchers at Colorado State University are releasing their prediction for the season.

The hurricane researchers at the college say 2023 will be a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season.

The reason for this is El Niño.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, El Niño is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean that can affect weather worldwide.

CSU Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach says there is significant potential this year for El Niño development. El Nino usually reduces Atlantic hurricane activity via increases in Caribbean and tropical Atlantic vertical wind shear, according to Klotzbach.

As of now, CSU is predicting 13 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season. Of those, researchers expect six to become hurricanes and two to reach major hurricane strength.

Researchers say if a robust El Niño does not develop, a busy Atlantic hurricane season is still possible.

In 2022, there were 14 named storms, according to the NOAA. That includes Hurricane Ian, which went through the Lowcountry in September of 2022.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

