Residents express concerns over proposed athletic facility in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville residents are looking for clarification about proposed plans for a regional athletic facility in Summerville’s historic district.

Over 100 residents gathered Wednesday night to hear where the proposed plans stand for a 100,000-square-foot recreation center in the Gadsden neighborhood.

Councilmembers from Dorchester County and the Town of Summerville assured residents that as of now, the plan to add this athletic facility is only an idea.

But some residents appeared to remain skeptical.

“My concern is, ‘it’s just an idea,’ has been a statement three times here, but that doesn’t look like an idea. That looks like a plan,” resident Tim Reader said.

Reader asked Dorchester County Councilmember Jay Byars and Summerville Councilmember Terry Jenkins how definite plans for an athletic complex in the Gadsden neighborhood are.

“All we’ve had is a suggestion of what might be,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the discussion about this athletic facility only started last month at a joint workshop between Dorchester County and the Town of Summerville.

Jenkins said the Town of Summerville and Dorchester County are each paying around $11 million for the Maple Street Improvement Project.

Jenkins said, at that Joint workshop, Dorchester Councilmember Jay Byars offered that Dorchester County pay all $22 million for the road if the Town of Summerville agreed to build an athletic complex.

“Let us partner together to build the road so that y’all can build something else for the community and for the families,” Byars said.

Byars said the deal would benefit both parties- because the town of Summerville lacks a recreation facility.

Some residents said they’re not against the idea of an athletic facility in the town, they just don’t think the proposed location is right.

“You mentioned other possible areas, are there plans that are drawn out like this or is this the only area you have drawn it out?” Reader said.

Byars said a different location is a possibility.

It’s important to note there are no official plans from the Town of Summerville, who owns the property where this athletic facility is proposed.

Both council members said they will have more concrete plans to present to the community, hopefully by the end of the year.

