RiverDogs and Fireflies postponed by rain Thursday night

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night contest against the Columbia Fireflies was postponed due to rain. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday night, beginning at 6:05 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets dated for Thursday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2023 regular season game within 24 hours. A ticket dated for Saturday will be good for entry to both contests.

