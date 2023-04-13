SC Lottery
RiverDogs and Fireflies postponed by rain Thursday night

The Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night contest against the Columbia Fireflies was postponed...
The Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night contest against the Columbia Fireflies was postponed due to rain. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday night, beginning at 6:05 p.m.(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night contest against the Columbia Fireflies was postponed due to rain. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday night, beginning at 6:05 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets dated for Thursday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2023 regular season game within 24 hours. A ticket dated for Saturday will be good for entry to both contests.

Tickets for all RiverDogs games are still available! Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

