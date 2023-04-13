Scam prevention class for seniors coming to Goose Creek Library Saturday

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Seniors living in Berkeley County are encouraged to attend the Scam Prevention for Seniors event at the Goose Creek Library on Saturday.

The event explains telltale signs of how to know if you are being scammed out of your money by a hacker.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said at least 10 times a month a senior citizen reports being scammed by scammers asking for payments through gift cards or money orders from email or by phone. But there are obvious ways to tell you are about to be scammed out of your savings.

Generations for America President and Founder Ingrid Centurion who will be conducting Scam Prevention for Seniors said the program was designed for seniors being scammed online, by phone or even in person. She said hackers target a vulnerable population and wants to teach preventative signs before they lose their money or in some cases life savings.

She said scammers now use a tactic of pretending to be someone’s grandchild- by changing their number on a cellphone app- that could also change the person’s voice before calling and asking for money.

Centurion says these are the most common agencies scammers pretend to be and they would never reach out by email or call by phone to ask for money saying if you don’t pay you will go to jail:

The IRS

The DEA

The FBI

Bank

Centurion said it’s also important to look out for typos in emails and to never click links sent to a phone from an unidentified number.

There are four strategies hackers use to exploit the elderly for money, Centurion said.

“They pressure you,” Centurion said. “They play on your emotions; they want you to pay immediately, and they ask you to keep it a secret. These are signs if they tell you ‘send me money by gift card’ or ‘send me money and don’t tell anyone.’”

Berkeley County Sgt. Kimber Gist said it’s important to never give out any personal information such as your birthday, social security number, address and even your driver’s license number. She said hackers are usually calling from other countries from a fake number, going as far as using an 843 area code and in some cases pretending to be law enforcement officials.

“Some of the criminals will actually call and say some deputy or detective’s name that actually works at the sheriff’s office,” Gist said. “We’ve actually had that happen in the past. Fortunately, most people they’re targeting actually get on Facebook pages and say hey I got a phone call from detective so and so why would they call me and say I owe money or that I’m going to jail? That’s red flag number one.”

Sergent Gist said if you come in contact with a scam to call Berkeley County Sherriff’s office’s non-emergency line. The event will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Goose Creek Library.

