Tyler Wall shuts out Savannah for Stingrays’ seventh straight win

By SC Stingrays
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Tyler Wall pitched his third shutout in his last eight starts as the South Carolina Stingrays (44-21-4-1) beat the Savannah Ghost Pirates (27-33-9-1) by a final score of 5-0 on Wednesday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum.

In his return to the Lowcountry, Jarid Lukosevicius got the Stingrays on the board at the 3:23 mark of the opening stanza with his third Stingrays’ goal of the year. Lukosevicius shoveled a shot that rebounded back to his tape before sliding it past Jordan Papirny for the 1-0 lead.

Lukosevicius followed up his tally nearly two and a half minutes later with his second goal of the night while on the man advantage. Ty Thorpe fed Lukosevicius on the right circle where he wristed a shot that beat Papirny for the 2-0 lead.

Ryan Leibold added his first professional goal with 7:51 remaining in the first period as he deflected a shot from Chase Stewart for the 3-0 lead.

South Carolina concluded the opening 20 minutes of action with a 4-0 advantage behind Austin Magera’s eighth goal of the year. The Stingrays held the offensive zone for multiple opportunities that Magera finished with a shot from the right circle between the legs of Papirny.

Following a scoreless second period, Ryan Scarfo netted the lone tally of the third frame at the 4:57 mark. Lukosevicius skated the zone and flung a shot towards the net from one knee that Scarfo deflected past Papirny for the 5-0 final.

The Stingrays head to the upstate this Friday, April 14th, to take on their in-state rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

