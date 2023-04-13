Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cloud and Dallas

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and we’re featuring two fuzzy friends from the Saint Frances Animal Center.

Up first is 2-year-old Cloud, who is a hound/mix, according to the center. Cloud is neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm treated. He has been at the center since Nov. 3. The shelter says Cloud is a super sweet boy who absolutely adores other dogs. He has never met a stranger he doesn’t like and would do good in just about any home! Although he is young and enjoys his play time outside, he also loves to just lounge around and spend time in the sun napping.

Dallas, who is a 2-year-old shorthair mix, is looking for his forever home. The center says he’s a laidback love bug. He has been neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped, according to the center. They say he isn’t the biggest fan of toys, but he loves to get snuggles! Dallas is quite curious and loves to explore. He would do just fine in a home with other cats to play with as he enjoys the company of both cats and people.

And if we didn’t sell you already on these beautiful animals, the Saint Frances Animal Center is waiving all adoptions fees for adult cats and dogs until April 22. They ask that you submit all applications to adopt through their website in order to keep the process as stress-free as possible. Walk-ins will still be welcome.

The Saint Frances Animal Center is located at 125 Ridge St. in Georgetown and is open all week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Let’s find these animals a home!

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.