Williams’ dramatic late goal lifts Charleston past Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (April 12, 2023) – The Charleston Battery defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies 1-2 on Wednesday thanks to a last-minute goal from Augi Williams at Al Lang Stadium. The Rowdies grabbed an early lead due to a Battery own goal in the first half, but Williams scored twice in the second half to win it for the visitors.

Charleston now sit atop the Eastern Conference table and remain the lone undefeated team in the conference. The Battery extended their win streak to three in league competition and have swept the series with Tampa Bay.

Play began at Al Lang Stadium amid gusty wind conditions that made its presence felt early on. The Battery had the majority of early chances but were unable to convert, with Nick Markanich and Dante Polvara registering close shots in the first 15 minutes.

Misfortune struck Charleston in the 26th minute when Tampa Bay got on the board via a Battery own goal. Leland Archer played the ball back to goalkeeper Trey Muse but the windy conditions took ahold of the pass and it ricocheted off Muse before curling into the net.

The hosts took the 1-0 advantage into the break despite having the minority of chances in the first half.

The second half kicked off with the Battery eager to level the score. Charleston found their equalizer via Augi Williams, his fourth consecutive match with a goal, assisted by Trager. The play was built out of the back and was a complete team effort from the right side of the field to the left. Williams then slotted the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Connor Sparrow and into the net.

Both sides continued to press aggressively for the winning goal in the remaining time in the second half.

Tampa Bay’s ambitions for a winner in stoppage time would prove to be their undoing. The hosts were pressing into the Battery’s defensive third when Charleston sprang a fatal counterattack when Sparrow caught was far off his line. Arturo Rodriguez found Williams with a through ball and the striker took a shot from roughly 40 yards out that rolled into the net, sealing the victory for the Battery.

The win was the third consecutive for the Battery in league play, and fourth across all competitions.

Wednesday night was a notable one for Archer and Muse, who made their 100th league regular season appearance and 250th regular season save, respectively, during the game.

After the victory, Head Coach Ben Pirmann and forward Augi Williams gave their verdicts on the evening, with key quotes to follow.

Scoring Summary

CHS - 26′ Own Goal (Trey Muse)

CHS - 50′ Augi Williams (Tristan Trager)

CHS - 90′ +4 Augi Williams (Arturo Rodríguez)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.