Berkeley Co. nonprofit looking to expand job training, resources for rural areas

CORDESVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County nonprofit is looking to help rural communities get access to opportunities by creating a mobile resource program, bringing opportunities like job training and health care to them.

The Grace Impact Development Center will be making five stops across rural Berkeley County bringing organizations to help people in need. The program will stop in the Wassamassaw, Pineville/St. Stephen, Jamestown/Alvin, Cordesville and Huger/Cainhoy areas over the next few months.

“Until you work in these communities and realize that these are people who maybe want jobs, but oftentimes, they have to deal with day care,” Co-Executive Director Tory Liferidge said. “They have to deal with transportation, reliable transportation, or what we’ve also learned is that we also have to sometimes translate the opportunities. You can hear it all day long, but if you still aren’t confident that you know how to access it or you feel comfortable accessing it, then there is a gap that still needs to be bridged, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Liferidge said the nonprofit’s partners, like SC Works and Trident United Way, are based in denser parts of the county, leading to transportation challenges for some people.

“There are existing resources that people need. For example, Trident United Way Food Share Program, there are pantries all across the place, but there are more opportunities that are available for people to access more programming that they just might not know about,” he said.

Melanie Lott lives in Cordesville and volunteers at the First Baptist Church off Highway 402. She said sometimes people in communities like hers just don’t know there’s help around the corner.

“A lot of it is just access and lack of knowledge that these even exist,” she said. “A lot of people don’t have computers, or they don’t have internet access, so you can’t just go Google to say, ‘Who can help me with this?’”

At each stop, Liferidge said the non-profit’s partners will explain the opportunities they offer, such as dental care, transportation aid and estate and will planning, along with tables for people to sign up for those same services.

“I have a girl right now that just got her GED. She’s taking care of her grandparents. She had to quit school, so she can take care of them,” Lott said. “Those are all limitations because she’s not aware there’s other programs that people can come and sit with her grandparents while she goes to school.”

The Moncks Corner pastor said people in rural areas struggle with access the most and may not know what is available to them. He hopes the pilot program will be a success.

“Hopefully, this is a pilot that once we do this and prove that it is successful then we can start to plug in different resource partners based on the specific needs of specific communities.”

The first stop for the mobile resource program will be at the Cordesville First Baptist Church on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

