Berkeley County seeking residents’ feedback on 2023 Annual Action Plan

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials are looking for feedback from Berkeley County residents on a plan that will determine how a $1.28 million grant will be used.

The 2023 Annual Action Plan lays out how Berkeley County plans to spend the around $1.28 million approved from the Department of Housing from the Community Block Grant Program.

The plan provides a summary of the actions, activities and funding resources the county needs to annually address the needs and goals identified by the consolidated plan.

The $1.28 million Community and Development Block Grant will be divided between nine different nonprofits throughout the county.

One of the awarded nonprofits, Changed Lives Ministry, said they have big plans for their portion of the money.

“We’re trying to make it as homey as we can for these women. Most of them that come to us, they come from jail, they’re homeless, they’ve lost everything from drugs and alcohol,” Chief Financial Officer at Changed Lives Ministry Jackie Blackmon said.

Blackmon said Changed Lives Ministry plans to fixup their women’s transitional house, where women can stay to get back onto their feet after graduating the drug and alcohol recovery program. He said they plan on redoing the outside of the house, adding a bedroom, fixing the surrounding fence and building a sidewalk to connect the transitional house with the women’s facility.

“It brings joy to the women that are living there, to our staff, as well as it beautifies the community,” Communications Manager at Changed Lives Ministry Tommy Turpin said.

Turpin said he’s happy for all nine of the awarded nonprofits, because each one serves a unique need in Berkeley County.

According to Berkeley County, funding has been awarded to the following nonprofits or organizations in Berkeley County.

Bonneau Beach Civic Club

Changed Lives Ministry

Community Options

Moncks Corner Baptist

Forty One Wilder

Gateway Open Arms

Hell Hole Inc. – The Steel Shed (Jamestown Community Center)

Town of Jamestown – Recreation

Town of Jamestown

Father-to-Father Inc.

The county said the $1.2 million grant is meant to help develop a viable community and ensure Berkeley County has healthy growth. Between 2010 and 2022, the county’s population has increased by over 32% according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

LeChele Brown, Berkeley County’s Grant Specialist, said Community and Development Block Grants are meant to help nonprofits make improvements and upgrades, which she said gets them closer to their overall goal-- revitalizing Berkeley County.

“So many people use nonprofits. And some nonprofits don’t have the resources always available, so this just gives them the opportunity to get the funding that they need,” Brown said.

The 30-day window for the public to comment on this plan starts April 13.

Brown said anyone is welcome to view the plan at the Berkeley County government building and leave comment cards.

The link to the plan is here.

