The buzz is back for Charleston’s Bee Expo

Charleston's Bee Expo is back for 2023.
Charleston's Bee Expo is back for 2023.
By Samantha Popovics
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Honey Bee Expo returns for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The event, hosted by the Charleston Area Beekeeper’s Association and the Charleston Parks Conservancy, promotes ways to support the sustainability of bees in the community.

Charleston Area Beekeepers Association Director Brian Fahey said this expo stresses the importance of bees in our everyday lives saying every third bite of food we eat is pollinated by bees.

Fahey said the Bee Expo not only celebrates the efforts of our local beekeepers and honeybees but serves as a family-friendly educational event.

Attendees will learn about bees and the products of the hives such as wax, royal jelly and honey. 

Fahey says you can also learn how to plant plants for pollinators, how to reduce the usage of chemicals when planting and how to handle bee swarms. He says we need to be doing everything we can to protect bees as well as other pollinators.

“It’s gonna have education sessions where people can learn about bees, not only once again not only about European honeybees but our native bee species and other pollinators in the area,” Fahey said. There’s gonna be plenty of food trucks, there’s gonna be vendors selling goods and materials like that and we’re gonna have cotton candy that is spun from honey.”

Tomorrow’s event will feature live music, local honey farms selling honey products and natural hand-made crafts, food trucks and educational activities for all ages and Fahey says there will be a honey tasting event where people can bring their own honey to be judged in a taste contest.

The event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at Brittlebank Park.

