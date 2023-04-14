SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

City of Folly Beach planning ahead for rise in sea level

Director of Public Works for Folly Beach, Eric Lutz says the latest predictions show a higher...
Director of Public Works for Folly Beach, Eric Lutz says the latest predictions show a higher tide trend than two or three years ago.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach says sea level is expected to rise at least one foot in the next 25 years. That’s why city officials are working to update the “Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan.”

Science and research show that sea level is expected to rise at least one foot by 2050, according to the city’s website.

Director of Public Works for Folly Beach Eric Lutz says the latest predictions show a higher tide trend than two or three years ago.

That’s why the city is trying to prepare now for what may come later down the road. Officials want to hear from residents and visitors of the island about how higher water is affecting them.

They have an online survey open through April 17, and they want to hear the public’s experience with flooding on the island.

City officials, property owners and outside experts are meeting to discuss and make recommendations for the Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan on April 19.

Lutz explains that this issue creates challenges on both sides of the island.

“Any little rise in sea level increases the magnitude of erosion, because every high tide we get erosion anyway, as the tides are pushing higher and higher it’s just chewing up the front side of the island, or the beach side of the island,” Lutz said. “On the backside, we’ve got lots of fragile low areas and when we get any kind of sea level rise it’s pushing these tides up even higher which causes problems for access.”

Lutz says the survey will reopen at some point after officials gather next week to discuss.

He expects there to be a community meeting planned later this year to hear directly from residents.

To take the survey, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Food Lion on St James Avenue.
Businesses asked to lock doors during Goose Creek incident
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m.,...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of...
‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years

Latest News

The single-vehicle crash happened at 3:59 p.m. on the corner of West Park Place and East...
Man killed in N. Charleston crash identified
Latoya Andrea Middleton is charged with assault/battery of a high and aggravated nature and...
Woman accused of stabbing victim near N. Charleston social services building
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community advocate joins crowded field for North Charleston mayor
Sen. Tim Scott
Sen. Tim Scott to meet with voters in Goose Creek, Charleston