City of Folly Beach planning ahead for rise in sea level

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach says sea level is expected to rise at least one foot in the next 25 years. That’s why city officials are working to update the “Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan.”

Science and research show that sea level is expected to rise at least one foot by 2050, according to the city’s website.

Director of Public Works for Folly Beach Eric Lutz says the latest predictions show a higher tide trend than two or three years ago.

That’s why the city is trying to prepare now for what may come later down the road. Officials want to hear from residents and visitors of the island about how higher water is affecting them.

They have an online survey open through April 17, and they want to hear the public’s experience with flooding on the island.

City officials, property owners and outside experts are meeting to discuss and make recommendations for the Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan on April 19.

Lutz explains that this issue creates challenges on both sides of the island.

“Any little rise in sea level increases the magnitude of erosion, because every high tide we get erosion anyway, as the tides are pushing higher and higher it’s just chewing up the front side of the island, or the beach side of the island,” Lutz said. “On the backside, we’ve got lots of fragile low areas and when we get any kind of sea level rise it’s pushing these tides up even higher which causes problems for access.”

Lutz says the survey will reopen at some point after officials gather next week to discuss.

He expects there to be a community meeting planned later this year to hear directly from residents.

To take the survey, click here.

