Community advocate joins crowded field for North Charleston mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community advocate Jesse Williams has added his name to the growing list of people looking to become the next mayor of North Charleston.

Williams founded the nonprofit Take It To The Streets which describes its mission as “transforming Greater Charleston one person, family, and neighborhood at a time through God’s strength” in 2007.

Williams is currently a board member on the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals and says he would focus on zoning and housing issues as mayor.

Williams makes the sixth entrant into the race for North Charleston mayor. He joins business owner John Singletary, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, North Charleston City Council Member Rhonda Jerome, Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor and Brandon Trollinger.

The filing deadline for this election is mid-August. The mayor and the entirety of the city council will be up for vote in November.

Due to North Charleston’s plurality election system, there will be no runoffs should no candidate receive 50% of the vote.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.