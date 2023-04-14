SC Lottery
Deputies seek help identifying toddler found near Ladson apartment complex

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a toddler...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a toddler found near a Ladson apartment complex.

Deputies say the boy was found around 9:30 a.m. Friday at The Mason apartments on Mason Pond Place.

Deputies say the boy was found walking near one of the buildings. Deputies were unable to find the child’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or 911.

