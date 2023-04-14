Deputies seek leads in Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on a Thursday afternoon shooting.

Deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. to Paradise Lane in the Grays Hill area.

They found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the gut while working outdoors. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Witnesses in the area say they heard gunfire and saw a man walking away from the scene.

“Due to the rural area where this incident occurred, it is not believed to be a random act of violence,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about this to contact Investigator Kremer at 843-255-3294 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.