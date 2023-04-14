Lowcountry Veteran joins N. Charleston mayoral race

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston resident and Veteran of the United States Navy and Air Force is the seventh entrant in the growing list for North Charleston Mayor candidates.

Russell Coletti moved to Charleston with the Navy in 1987 and has never looked back, working as a FedEx Express operations manager for thirty years before retiring in 2022.

He hopes to focus on decreasing the North Charleston crime rate, homelessness and the I-26 corridor noise affecting homeowners, to make citizens feel safer in their community.

“I’m a people person, and I want to do good by the people, but integrity for me is key, when I stand for the people” Coletti says. “The mayor has done a phenomenal job growing this city into an industrial giant, and it’s beautiful, but in the process, I think we kind of forgot about the people.”

To reduce crime, Coletti wants to place multiple quick response police departments throughout the city to reach high crime neighborhoods faster.

“We don’t want the highest crime rates in the United States in this city; it’s a small city, but we rank up there with some of the big cities,” Coletti says. “We need to get a handle on the crime. That has to be done.”

He says that the current city ordinances to reduce homelessness are currently not being enforced enough.

“Everybody pushes the ball down the road to somebody else, and I’m going to take that on,” Coletti says. “We’re going to figure out a way to either help them or relocate them [homeless individuals], but the people in the city of North Charleston, they need to feel safe.”

Since being a longtime member of the community, Coletti really hopes to be a mayor for the people by creating a Mayor for the Day program.

“How can we help you as leaders of this great city, instead of telling people what’s best for them. I want to bring the direction of being the mayor, by going outside that box and to do the right thing for the people,” he says.

Focusing on the people is very important to Coletti, adding that he will work from sunup to sundown to make the city a better place.

“We do need to get back to the basics and take care of the citizens, that’s what I’m wanting to do, because I’m one of those everyday people; I have no ties to the city. I never worked for the city, state or county; a lot of our candidates have worked for those entities, and with that might have some direction or influences,” he says.

