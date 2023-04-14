SC Lottery
Man injured in Charleston Co. shooting, deputies say

By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night.

Deputies were called to Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital around 11 p.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The man told deputies that someone had shot him in the leg as he was walking near River Road and Highway 17 in the McClellanville area, Knapp said. He said the wound is not life-threatening.

Authorities say they do not have a description of the suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

