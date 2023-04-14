SC Lottery
Man killed in N. Charleston crash identified

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a 59-year-old man who died in a Thursday afternoon crash.

Victor Hayes, from Edisto Island, died at a hospital, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 3:59 p.m. on the corner of West Park Place and East Montague Avenue.

“At this time, the cause of death is pending awaiting autopsy,” O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

