Officials: Trident Medical Center sees rise in human metapneumovirus cases

By Anna Harris
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cases of the human metapneumovirus are skyrocketing at Trident Medical Center, according to one of their doctors. But he says it can be treated just like the common cold.

The human metapneumovirus is not a new virus and it’s a type of upper respiratory infection.

Assistant Medical Director at Trident Medical Center’s emergency department Dr. Kenneth Perry says the human metapneumovirus can cause nasal congestion, a lingering cough and other customary respiratory symptoms. He says this is a common culprit of upper respiratory infections but is only found if you do a full panel test. This means a nose swab test for up to 20 infections like RSV, the flu, COVID-19 and more.

Since it is expensive and time consuming to do these tests, many people don’t. But Perry says that’s OK. He says if you have the metapneumovirus versus another upper respiratory infection, it doesn’t change how it’s treated.

“I think what we’ve seen is that COVID-19 really changed the entire make up of when viruses are coming out and what’s happening,” Perry said. “And I think this is just getting back to some steady state. And so, all the other viruses that were there that are coming around, they’re starting to sort of come around again and the patients are starting to be far more interactive with people and now we’re getting back into the normal cough and cold type thing.”

Perry says science does not have a proper way to treat these viruses, but to take things over the counter like Tylenol, Motrin, cough medicine and even use an inhaler, if needed. If conditions worsen, he recommends to visit a doctor.

