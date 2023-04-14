Sen. Tim Scott to meet with voters in Goose Creek, Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Sen. Tim Scott (R - South Carolina) will be making appearances in Goose Creek and Charleston for his Faith in America Tour.

The senator will be making a stop at Alex’s Restaurant in Goose Creek at 11 a.m. Friday before appearances in Charleston Friday night and Saturday during the Faith in America Summit.

He will be speaking with voters and will also be giving a ‘political update’ to donors.

“As my Faith in America Tour continues in South Carolina, I’m looking forward to being back home spending time with friends and supporters,” said Tim Scott. “As I travel the nation, I hear from Americans who know we are blessed to live in this exceptional nation but are ready for new leadership.”

Scott’s return home caps off a busy week for the senator who announced an exploratory committee for a potential 2024 presidential bid.

Scott was in Iowa on Wednesday for meetings with evangelical pastors and parents who home-school their children.

Scott was in New Hampshire on Thursday meeting with GOP officials and pastors. Scott touched on the topic of abortion while he was there saying he supported a federal abortion ban after 20 weeks of pregnancy and would sign such legislation into law if he became president.

“It makes total sense to me,” Scott told reporters in New Hampshire.

Scott declined to say whether he believes medication abortion should remain legal following a Wednesday ruling by a federal appeals court that preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be used and said it could not be dispensed by mail. The Justice Department said it would ask the Supreme Court for an emergency order to put any action on hold.

As a senator, he has co-sponsored anti-abortion legislation and supported a 20-week ban with criminal penalties for abortion providers. Asked Thursday if he would sign such a bill as president, he said he supports a 20-week ban but did not comment on specific penalties.

Abortion has become an increasingly animating issue in elections in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Republican candidates are under pressure from influential anti-abortion groups to support a national ban. Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have sought to codify the right to an abortion.

