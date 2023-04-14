SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff: Couple arrested with 60+ guns was selling to drug cartels

Sheriff Chuck Wright said dozens of guns and pounds of drugs were seized from an Upstate home.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple in Cowpens after search warrants revealed a number of illegal weapons and substances.

On Thursday, deputies and the county SWAT team executed search warrants at two locations on Marion Street. Sheriff Chuck Wright said Steven Quinn, 41, and Rebecca Quinn, 39, had drugs, stolen property, and stolen firearms.

The Quinns had the following items in their possession according to Wright:

  • 89 grams of methamphetamine
  • 459 grams of Marijuana
  • 14 Oxycodone pills
  • 22 firearms
  • 2 stolen firearms
  • 1 stolen enclosed trailer
  • 1 stolen vehicle dolly
  • $16,923

While executing the first two search warrants, deputies discovered Steven Quinn had a storage unit. A third search warrant was executed at Converse Storage which revealed 38 firearms, 2 sawed-off shotguns, and 2 firearms with obliterated serial numbers.

Wright said they were selling weapons to drug cartels.

Guns seized during search warrants in Spartanburg County.
Guns seized during search warrants in Spartanburg County.(FOX Carolina)
Steven and Rebecca Quinn
Steven and Rebecca Quinn(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

Steven Quinn is charged with the following and is being held at the detention center without bond:

  • Possession of a Weapon by a Violent Felon – 3 counts
  • Possession of a Weapon During a the Commission of a Violent Crime
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 2nd
  • PWID Methamphetamine
  • PWID Marijuana
  • Possession of a Schedule I/II
  • Possession of a Sawed Off Shotgun – 2 counts
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm- 2 counts
  • Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number – 2 counts

Rebecca Quinn is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a weapon by a violent felon. Her bond was set at $30,000 with a home detention requirement when released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler found at a Ladson apartment complex has...
Deputies locate parent of toddler found at apartment complex
Police responded to the Food Lion on St James Avenue.
Businesses asked to lock doors during Goose Creek incident
Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
A crash that temporarily closed a portion of University Boulevard has been cleared.
University Blvd. crash cleared
The single-vehicle crash happened at 3:59 p.m. on the corner of West Park Place and East...
Man killed in N. Charleston crash identified

Latest News

The department says lifetime member James “Jimmy” Tennes has passed away.
Goose Creek Rural Fire Department announces passing of “lifetime” member
It was the 20th year of Walk for Autism-Charleston on Saturday.
Walk for Autism-Charleston holds 20th annual walk
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is hosting “The Fighting Lady turns 80″ event Saturday,...
‘The Fighting Lady turns 80′: celebration held at Patriot’s Point
Daniel Ryan Altman was last seen on Tuesday at his home.
Deputies looking for missing Georgetown Co. man
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘The Fighting Lady turns 80′: celebration held at Patriot’s Point