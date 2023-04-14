Tracking a few showers and storms today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be around as we start off Friday and the weekend thanks to an area of low pressure. The area of low pressure will move across our area today, which will keep unsettled weather in the forecast today exiting the area tonight. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 80s and 30% coverage of showers and storms. Drier weather is expected this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s. We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday. A few showers and storms are likely Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves across the area. Next week will start off in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday with a sunny sky.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 63.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84, Low 64.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 55.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75, Low 50.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77, Low 54.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 58.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.