SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Wings for All’: Charleston International Airport hosting disability-inclusive event

“Wings for All” is a program that allows people with autism or intellectual and developmental...
“Wings for All” is a program that allows people with autism or intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to participate in a safe but realistic travel day in a busy airport, organizers say.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Dayna Drake
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport is hosting an inclusive event that gives people with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to experience travel for the day.

“Wings for All” is a program that allows people with autism or intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to participate in a safe but realistic travel day in a busy airport, organizers say.

Participants will be able to check in at the airport, pass through a TSA security checkpoint, make their way to the boarding area and finally find their seat on a Delta Airlines 737 aircraft on Saturday.

“Wings For All” was founded in 2014 with the goal of not only allowing those with autism or disabilities to experience a realistic travel day, but also to educate airport employees on ways to make traveling easy for all passengers.

“Travel can be overwhelming. Our goal is to make the airport safe and accessible for everyone who passes through our doors,” says Elliott Summey, airport CEO and executive director. “We are proud to host this event alongside our partners.”

The event is put on by The Charleston County Aviation Authority, Delta Airlines and The Arc.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Food Lion on St James Avenue.
Businesses asked to lock doors during Goose Creek incident
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Parana Street around 4 p.m.,...
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in N. Charleston shooting
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Customers who have been using Yellow Cab for years will now have to find other means of...
‘I’m hurting’: Yellow Cab Co. of Charleston closing after 100 years

Latest News

Packages delivered a few days late or a letter arriving a few houses down aren’t the only...
Summers Corner residents asking for federal help after mail mishaps
Deputies were called to Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital around 11 p.m. for a report...
Man injured in Charleston Co. shooting, deputies say
Director of Public Works for Folly Beach, Eric Lutz says the latest predictions show a higher...
City of Folly Beach planning ahead for rise in sea level
The single-vehicle crash happened at 3:59 p.m. on the corner of West Park Place and East...
Man killed in N. Charleston crash identified