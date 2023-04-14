‘Wings for All’: Charleston International Airport hosting disability-inclusive event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport is hosting an inclusive event that gives people with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to experience travel for the day.

“Wings for All” is a program that allows people with autism or intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to participate in a safe but realistic travel day in a busy airport, organizers say.

Participants will be able to check in at the airport, pass through a TSA security checkpoint, make their way to the boarding area and finally find their seat on a Delta Airlines 737 aircraft on Saturday.

“Wings For All” was founded in 2014 with the goal of not only allowing those with autism or disabilities to experience a realistic travel day, but also to educate airport employees on ways to make traveling easy for all passengers.

“Travel can be overwhelming. Our goal is to make the airport safe and accessible for everyone who passes through our doors,” says Elliott Summey, airport CEO and executive director. “We are proud to host this event alongside our partners.”

The event is put on by The Charleston County Aviation Authority, Delta Airlines and The Arc.

