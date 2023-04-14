Woman accused of stabbing victim near N. Charleston social services building

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 36-year-old woman is out on bond after North Charleston Police say she stabbed another woman in the back near a social services building.

Latoya Andrea Middleton is charged with assault/battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police responded around 11:25 a.m. to 3685 Rivers Ave. on April 4. That is the location of the new Teddie E. Pryor Social Services, which houses a variety of different services, including the department of alcohol and other drug abuse services.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a laceration on her back, according to an incident report.

Officers then spoke with a witness who said a woman began arguing with the victim inside the social services building and spit in her face.

The victim later told police the suspect was mad that the victim was having “relations” with her ex.

Security told the victim to leave the building, and the victim and the suspect went out to the parking lot.

At that point, police say the victim tried to call 911, and then the suspect maced and stabbed the victim in the back.

Middleton was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and posted bail for $35,000.

