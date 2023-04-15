SC Lottery
Charlotte murder suspect taken back into custody after mistakenly released from jail

The Meck. County Sheriff's Office said Jaylan Davis was released following a clerical error.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have taken a murder suspect back into custody after he was mistakenly released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center earlier this week.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jaylan Noah Davis, who is charged with murder and other violent felonies, was released Thursday after a clerical error appeared to have dismissed the charges.

The charges were not dropped though, and authorities had been working to take Davis back into custody.

He turned himself in early Saturday morning.

Davis is once again being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

He is accused of shooting and killing Arthur Mikulski on Nov. 26, 2022.

