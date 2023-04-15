The Citadel crushes UNCG, 11-1
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Citadel’s Anthony Badala hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season as part of a four-hit day in leading the Bulldogs to an 11-1 victory over UNCG in the series opener Friday afternoon inside the UNCG Baseball Stadium.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 11, UNCG 1
Records: The Citadel (16-16, 2-5), UNCG (16-18, 4-6)
Location: UNCG Baseball Stadium (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Spartans got on the board first as they scored a run in the second inning on a groundout to the right side.
- The Citadel got the offense going in the fourth inning as Thomas Rollauer started the frame with a bunt base hit. After a sacrifice bunt, Wells Sykes beat out an infield single to put runners on the corners. Travis Elliott chopped a ball over the head of the third baseman to tie the game, and Anthony Badala followed with a three-run shot to left field.
- The offense came calling again in the sixth inning as the Bulldogs put up a six spot on four hits. The rally started with a one-out infield single from Sykes. After a pair of wild pitches, Badala drove in Sykes with a base hit to right. Dylan Costa drove in a run with a bunt to the right side.
- After an error, Travis Lott drove in two runs with a single to left, and Noah Mitchell followed with a run-scoring single to left. Rollauer closed out the scoring with a sacrifice fly.
- The Citadel tacked on an insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Sawyer Reeves, scoring Elliott.
Inside the Box Score
- The victory marked the first for the Bulldogs over UNCG since the series opener in Greensboro in 2017.
- Anthony Badala led the way offensively by going 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. He also scored twice.
- Badala’s home run in the fourth inning was his team-leading fifth of the season.
- Wells Sykes added three hits, with all three hits being infield singles to the left side. He would score a pair of runs.
- Travis Elliott collected a pair of hits and scored three times.
- Dylan Costa also collected a pair of hits and drove in a run.
- Sam Swygert (3-2) picked up the victory after he allowed just one run on four hits and six strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
- Conner Cummiskey allowed a hit in his one inning of work.
- Ethan Fewell (1) earned his first save of the season after striking out three without allowing a hit over the final 3.0 innings.
- Jay Miller (1-5) took the loss for the Spartans after surrendering four runs on eight hits over 4.0 innings.
On Deck
The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.