The Citadel crushes UNCG, 11-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Citadel’s Anthony Badala hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season as part of a four-hit day in leading the Bulldogs to an 11-1 victory over UNCG in the series opener Friday afternoon inside the UNCG Baseball Stadium.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 11, UNCG 1

Records: The Citadel (16-16, 2-5), UNCG (16-18, 4-6)

Location: UNCG Baseball Stadium (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Spartans got on the board first as they scored a run in the second inning on a groundout to the right side.

The Citadel got the offense going in the fourth inning as Thomas Rollauer started the frame with a bunt base hit. After a sacrifice bunt, Wells Sykes beat out an infield single to put runners on the corners. Travis Elliott chopped a ball over the head of the third baseman to tie the game, and Anthony Badala followed with a three-run shot to left field.

The offense came calling again in the sixth inning as the Bulldogs put up a six spot on four hits. The rally started with a one-out infield single from Sykes. After a pair of wild pitches, Badala drove in Sykes with a base hit to right. Dylan Costa drove in a run with a bunt to the right side.

After an error, Travis Lott drove in two runs with a single to left, and Noah Mitchell followed with a run-scoring single to left. Rollauer closed out the scoring with a sacrifice fly.